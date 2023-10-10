iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after purchasing an additional 142,632,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 881,919 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,946,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,525,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,786,000 after purchasing an additional 282,262 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

