iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $94.18. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $99.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

