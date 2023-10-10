iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Reduced by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,081,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 266,952 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

