Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $385.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $412.27 and a 200-day moving average of $393.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

