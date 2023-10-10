Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 11,383 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $30,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $591.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $634.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.78. The company has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.20.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

