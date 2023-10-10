Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $125,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.