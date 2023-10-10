Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,941 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $26,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $252.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.29 and a 200 day moving average of $222.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.62, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.