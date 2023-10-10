Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $21.23 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $21,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $237,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,912,000 after acquiring an additional 541,540 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,866,000 after acquiring an additional 370,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $78,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $382.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.63.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

