Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $28.26 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $28,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

