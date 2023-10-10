Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $24,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $725.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $488.23 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $703.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

