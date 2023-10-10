Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,451 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $21,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 206,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,379,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,778,000 after buying an additional 612,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,865 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $204.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.07. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

