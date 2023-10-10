Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $27,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.31.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.