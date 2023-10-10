Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,836 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $25,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Hershey by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,181. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $195.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $190.13 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. TD Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

