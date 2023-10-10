Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,186 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $27,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

Southern stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.