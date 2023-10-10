Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $789,278. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

