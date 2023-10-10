Karooooo (KARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Karooooo had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $53.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.96 million. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Karooooo Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ KARO opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on KARO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, July 31st.
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
