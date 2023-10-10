Karooooo (KARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Karooooo had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $53.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.96 million. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ KARO opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Karooooo by 430.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karooooo by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Karooooo by 108.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Karooooo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KARO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Report on KARO

About Karooooo

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.