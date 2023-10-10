KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. FMR LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 391.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $134,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.