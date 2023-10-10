Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Sells 268 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 648.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $434.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

