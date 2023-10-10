L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.87.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $180.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.