Latitude Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

