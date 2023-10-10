Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $146.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

