Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,721 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.