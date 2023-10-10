Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $123.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 103.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.41.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

