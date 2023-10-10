LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $277.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $275.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.80.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $236.80 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 267.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

