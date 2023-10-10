Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 14,526 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $86.91.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.