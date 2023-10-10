Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 14,526 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Stock Performance
Shares of NTR stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $86.91.
Nutrien Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NTR
Nutrien Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nutrien
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Are Bird Flu Fears at Cal-Maine Foods Overblown?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Lumentum Lights Up on the AI and ML Surge
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- It’s Time To Grab Hold of Grab Holdings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.