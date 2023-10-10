Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 20,761 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after buying an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 5.11%. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HMC. Morgan Stanley raised Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nomura cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

