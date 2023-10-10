Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 25,237 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,855,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,392,774,000 after buying an additional 2,988,400 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,961,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,085,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,218 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,513,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,571,000 after acquiring an additional 328,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

SU stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

