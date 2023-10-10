Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 213.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,849 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 63.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDS. Citigroup lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 3.8 %

WDS opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.