Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 28,206 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,206 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.8 %
British American Tobacco stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
British American Tobacco Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
