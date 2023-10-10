Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 95,994 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,994 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after purchasing an additional 278,439 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,829,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,224,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 105,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 238.11%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

