Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,267,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after buying an additional 409,579 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,540,000 after purchasing an additional 505,676 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,818,000 after purchasing an additional 121,490 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 470,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 250,948 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 752.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 270,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after buying an additional 238,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EMB stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3533 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

