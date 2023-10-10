Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.44. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $94.83.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

