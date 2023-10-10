Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $152,111,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 561.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

