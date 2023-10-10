Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.6744 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.