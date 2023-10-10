Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,178 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 310,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 63.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.5 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.60. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TAK

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.