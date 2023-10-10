Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $93,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

