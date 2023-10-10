Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,753 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 12.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,356,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,441,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,623.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Imperial Oil by 3.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 14.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.3789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

IMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

