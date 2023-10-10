Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $3.08 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM opened at $247.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.39 and its 200-day moving average is $250.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.