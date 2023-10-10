Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $3.50 Million in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,079 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.40.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $198.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.95 and its 200 day moving average is $192.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

