Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

