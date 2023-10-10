Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,992,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after purchasing an additional 869,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,749,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,868,000 after buying an additional 1,322,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,632,000 after buying an additional 2,027,886 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

CVE stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.