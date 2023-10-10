Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.47.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of MRO opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

