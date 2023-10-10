Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Monarch Casino & Resort as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,903,000 after buying an additional 129,911 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,147,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,871,000 after acquiring an additional 51,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 514,761 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $61,621.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 997,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,933,052.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,443 over the last 90 days. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.99 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Articles

