MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $278.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $308.00 to $278.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.09.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.6 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $237.21 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

