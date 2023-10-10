Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ META opened at $318.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $819.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.