Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $259,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,193,960. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

