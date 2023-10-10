Mizuho Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $25.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WBA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

