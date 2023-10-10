Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

