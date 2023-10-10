Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 691,132 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Natera worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 7.1% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 591,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth $745,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 14.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 10,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $600,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,689,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,372 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $63,084.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,021.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 10,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $600,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,689,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. Natera’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

