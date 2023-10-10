National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 551,795 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 240.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,795 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $25,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

